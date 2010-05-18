Hollywood Matchmaker

Hollywood Matchmaker: Taylor Swift

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Melissa Hunter

Taylor Swift: gorgeous, young, talented, with an overflowing trophy case and impossibly perfect hair. And she's single. So while her publicists are presumably stacking up headshots of gentleman callers for her to sort through, we thought we'd give her a short list of boys to text this Friday night.

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Melissa Hunter

