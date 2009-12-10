Hollywood Matchmaker: Uma Thurman

By Melissa Hunter

Now that Uma Thurman has split from her fiance, Swiss financier (read: foreign rich dude) Arpad Busson, we presume the bachelors of Hollywood are lining up for a shot with the samurai-sword-weilding, super-hot actress. Or at least having their management call her management.

But before Uma sifts through an influx of eCelebrityHarmony profiles, we suggest she look at Wonderwall's suggestions for an appropriate new beau.