Hollywood's Hot New Cause
Over the last week, more celebrities have spoken out about Jessica Simpson's so-called weight gain than for puppies at a PETA fundraiser. We think she looks great, and so do her famous friends. Here's how Hollywood is weighing in on this non-event...
