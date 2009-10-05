Hollywood's Smoothest Operators

By Dana Flax

When news broke last week that Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz is dating a newly single Emmy Rossum, many guesses -- most alluding to his certain, you know, great personality -- were made as to the inspiration for such an unlikely union. But this is not the first case of a regular-looking musician dude dating a super hot actress; in fact, it's a bit of a Hollywood tradition. Click through to see our guide to the averagest-looking rock star dudes who've bagged hot starlet babes.

Adam Duritz

Famous for: Wail-y music oozing of equal parts introspection and depression (with band Counting Crows)

Duet partners: Jennifer Aniston; Courteney Cox; some more hot chicks that aren't "Friends"

Inferred appeal: Lyrical craftsmanship; be-dreaded convenience in sexy-time hair-pulling