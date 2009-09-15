Quickies for Sept. 15

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Aniston Calls 'Bull----' on Boob Job Rumors

Jennifer Aniston is ticked off by talk that she's pumped up her cup size. "It's such bull----," she rants (via Celebitchy). "I normally ignore stories about me because they tend to take on a life of their own that has no connection with me, and I find that, no matter what I say or do, I can't find a way to correct them." Earlier this month, reports surfaced claiming that the sublimely shaped A-lister underwent a quickie new injectable filler procedure to achieve a more top-heavy look, although a close inspection of recent photos from the set of "The Bounty" (hey, not too close -- we respect her privacy) shows no obvious inflation. "It does get frustrating sometimes, because I happen to love my job, which is making movies," sighs Jen. "I think it distracts from that when some idiot somewhere, who's annoyed about something for some reason, has created a ridiculous story that I had saline implants over the space of one weekend." Meanwhile, another Jennifer, as in Garner, has also become a victim of artificial enhancement rumors. At Monday's Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new movie, "The Invention of Lying," she was asked about the biggest whopper concocted about her. "There are so many," laughed Mrs. Ben Affleck (via the London Daily Mirror). "There was a lie, just recently, that I have had my lips done." But the lush-mouthed star chalks up her poutiness to genetics: "I felt like, have you seen my mom, or my sisters?"

