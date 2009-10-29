The All-Time Hottest Celeb Underwear Models

By Michael Arceneaux

If you're finding it difficult to catch a glimmer of hope during these tough economic times, take comfort in knowing that companies are still willing to fork over seven-figure paydays to celebrities just to get a peek at their underpants.

With her new deal to model Armani undies, "Transformers" babe Megan Fox is the latest star to cash in on our collective obsession with celebs in their skivvies. Although Megan may be one of the hottest trou-droppers in recent memory, she's certainly not the first to show off the undergarment goods. Here's a recap of the all-time sexiest star underwear models.