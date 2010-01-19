Hottest Golden Globes Couples

By Melissa Hunter

The Golden Globes bring together the most prominent (read: most pretty) people in TV and film. So it's no surprise that the small and big screens came together to deliver the most powerful superbreed of hot celeb couples in existence.

10. Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer

With all due respect to Bella and Edward, Sookie and Bill proved that they're the hottest mortal-vampire lovers in all the sexy vampire entertainment out there. Anna looked downright sexy in her low-cut, sequined number, and while neither of them won an award, Stephen certainly took home the most desired golden trophy at the party. (You see? You see what I did there?) Bravo, kids.