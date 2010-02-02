Hottest Grammy Couples

By Melissa Hunter

The Grammys are a place we celebrate the most talented, soulful musicians out there. But let's be real, we just watch to ogle at pretty people for four hours. And with great hotness comes great responsibility hot couples. Here are our favorite unfairly pretty pairs.

12. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Dominating the music and movie worlds, Keith and Nic know how to strut on an awards show red carpet. Since it was Keith's night, Nicole kept it simple with her black dress (and thankfully seems to have fired her nose powderer), while he wore a shiny little suit. And, of course, he left a few buttons undone to show a little man cleavage. Now if only Nicole would trash all her stilettos, they might not actually look like such an odd match.