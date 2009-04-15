10 Ways Hollywood Can Save the Economy

By Melissa Hunter

It seems like every time we turn on the news or open a paper, it's "global economic recession" this and "apocalyptic financial meltdown" that. But are the United States' most prized and privileged citizens, the celebrities, doing everything they can to pitch in and bail us out? Here are 10 ways we think they could help save the economy:

10. The Quintessential Teen Crossover Project -- The cast of "High School Musical" gets their blood sucked out by the cast of "Twilight" in John Waters' Broadway production of the smash hit "Vampire High School Musical." Never before has teen spirit, teen angst and bloodlust been so entertaining. And an added bonus: Combining two trilogies means six sequels! (Danger: May cause your tween child to spontaneously combust.)