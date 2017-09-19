For Nick Lachey, competing against wife Vanessa Lachey on "Dancing With The Stars" is tricky.

On the season 25 premiere of the ABC show, Vanessa beat Nick by three points. As their partners, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, are also married, Maks joked, "This is not healthy for a household."

And to make matters more complicated for the former 98 Degrees crooner, not only is he up against his wife, he's also feeling the pressure from the fact that his brother, Drew Lachey, took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during season 2 of the show.

"I can only tie Drew if I win the whole thing, and I have to take out my wife in the process, so this is really a no-win situation for me," the dad of three joked.

If you think Nick has an edge over his wife of six years because of his old band and will be the top Lachey this season, think again. "Dancing makes me feel the most uncomfortable of anything in life," the 43-year-old has said. "98 Degrees was the not dancing boy band."

Meanwhile, Vanessa seems to love the opportunity to dance on the show. "I do everything in my life for my kids and for my husband, but this is an opportunity for me to kind of do something for myself," the 36-year-old said. "This is about me! … Mama's getting her groove back."

Ultimately, even with their competition, the two have a high level of respect and appreciation for one another.

"I thought mama killed it," Nick said of Vanessa's Cha Cha. "She rocked the whole thing." And Vanessa raved about him too, gushing, "You guys are amazing! And I get to get home with that tonight."