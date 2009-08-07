"Twilight" girls talk vamp beauty with Glamour magazine

By Melissa Hunter

So, we've heard this whole "Twilight" thing is kind of a big deal. And while K.Stew and R.Patt have stolen a lot of the limelight (not sunlight, otherwise Rob would get all sparkly), the other ladies of the vampire franchise are picking up steam.

In the latest issue of Glamour , Nikki Reed, Rachelle Lefevre, Ashley Greene, and Soot Seear talk to the mag about filming, playing the undead, and their beauty tips. And if their tips attract the likes of R.Patt and Kellan Lutz, believe me we're listening.

Click through to see pictures and quotes from the interview, or see the full article on Glamour's Web site .