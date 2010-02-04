Ageless Kate Moss Covers Harper's Bazaar
By Dana Flax
Once the grunge-faced, anti-supermodel, supermodel, Kate Moss is about as fresh-faced and lithe as they come in a new spread in Harper's Bazaar's March issue.
Click through to check out highlights from her shoot and interview and then head over to HarpersBazaar.com for full coverage, including a fun look back at her best looks over the years.
