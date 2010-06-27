Angelina: 'I Love Brad in Every State'

By Kat Giantis

It's been the same-old, same-old for Angelina Jolie in recent weeks: She traveled to Ecuador and Haiti to commemorate World Refugee Day; she hopped behind the wheel of her private plane with Shiloh, 4, by her side; she took Shiloh and Zahara, 5, to a birthday party in Los Angeles [Maddox, 8, Pax, 6, and 23-month-old twins Knox and Vivienne stayed home); and she's giving good sultry face in the August issue of Vanity Fair to promote her forthcoming action flick "Salt." The interview, which took place in Venice, Italy, while Angelina filmed "The Tourist" with Johnny Depp, is typical in its candor, with the Oscar-winning mom of Brad Pitt's six kids offering straight answers on whether she's expecting, if marriage is on the table and what she really thinks of the scraggly hairball that's been hanging off the actor's chin for so many months. Click through for highlights ...

