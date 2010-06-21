Anna: I'm quite comfortable with being naked

By Molly McGonigle

Anna Paquin's character on "True Blood" isn't scared of vampires or shape-shifters or, for that matter, getting naked or prancing around in tight clothes. True to her character, an uninhibited Anna Paquin appears on the cover of SELF's newest issue, where she talks about being bisexual, her engagement to her co-star, Stephen Moyer, and getting comfortable in Sookie's short-shorts.

On announcing her bisexuality:

"I'm a very private person, but everyone who is in my life who matters to me always knows what's going on. I understand why it's a big deal to some people, but to me, it's not. I've probably always known I was bisexual. I'm really lucky: I grew up in an open-minded, supportive family, so my sexuality was never stigmatized or scary or out of bounds. I'm comfortable with who I am, and it's not an issue."