Ashley on Alice: 'She's still an animal'

By Molly McGonigle

It's that time again, "Twilight" fans! With "Eclipse" coming out in June, our favorite Cullen sibling, Ashley Greene (who plays Alice), sat down to dish with Seventeen magazine. Greene opens up about her nude photo scandal, Edward Cullen's sex appeal and ditching bad boyfriends.

On her public exposure:

"My privacy was invaded and it was a hard thing for me to go through. There are all these girls that look up to me, so hopefully they will take that and look at it and learn from me that things can get into the wrong people's hands and they can use them to hurt you."