Beyonce: "I definitely want to have a child"
By Brenda Rodriguez
Is Beyonce loosening up? The pop diva opens up in the February issue of Allure about wanting a family of her own, her curvy figure and -- gasp! -- revealing that she's really not a goody two-shoes.
On her "good girl" reputation:
"Trust me, I'm not at all, but it is hard living up to people thinking that about you."
