Blake Lively on food: "The more sugary and cheesy and fried, the better"

By Melissa Hunter

Blake Lively let's it all out in the latest Marie Claire. And not just by way of cardigans paired with underwear. The actress opens up about her quirky family, her shockingly non-starlet eating habits, and the experience on her latest film "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee." Click through to see more quotes and pics from the scantily-clad Blake and then go to Marie Claire's Web site for the complete feature.

On co-star Julianne Moore's frightening levels of talent:

"The way Maria [Bello] worked was very Method, and then [costar] Julianne Moore was the complete opposite: between takes, she was a nice, normal mom talking about her kid's baseball games. Then you would call 'Action,' and suddenly she's playing this creepo photographer! It freaked me out."