Blake on her superhero motives: 'I'm going to be the coolest aunt ever'

By Dana Flax

In the new, far-out issue of Vogue, Blake Lively goes surfing and lounges in the sexiest summer clothes to hit this side of the Pacific Ocean. Click through to check out what she said about an upcoming role in "The Green Lantern," and about peeing in your wet suit (yup!).

On taking a role in the action film 'The Green Lantern':

"All I want is to be a hero to my nephews and nieces. I'm going to be the coolest aunt ever."

Vogue's Coverage of the Met Costume Gala on Vogue.com