Bradley on bulking up: 'It was so surreal'

By Molly McGonigle

Bradley Cooper, who's hit as the notoriously funny sidekick in "The Hangover" rocketed him to fame, talks to Details in their newest issue. Cooper dishes on bulking up for "The A-Team" and the feeling of guns in his hands, all the while remaining relatively mum on real-life love, Renee Zellweger.

On being a Hollywood hunk:

"I've never lived the life of 'Oh, you're so good looking.' People thought I was a girl when I was little, because I looked like a girl -- maybe because my mother would keep my hair really long in a bowl cut. I was in a coffee shop once and the waitress was like, 'What do you want, Miss?' I was 10 or 11 -- the worst age to have that happen. I had a jean jacket on and a Metallica pin. I thought I was really cool."

