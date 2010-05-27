Bristol Palin: 'One day I'll find a nice guy'

By Molly McGonigle

In between all the 'you betchas' and 'Joe six packs' it was hard to overlook Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol getting pregnant during the Republican race to the White House. But In the newest issue of Harper's Bazaar, Bristol Palin comes across as a likable, independent woman who is doing her best for her young son Tripp. Bristol talks about the timing of her pregnancy, being a single mom, and moving forward. (Mom also chimes in!)

On taking responsibility as a working single mother:

"I'm on my own. I'm really proud of it. I'm a hard worker. I don't have time for friends or anything like that. It's just like, 'Right, crap, there is a hockey game tonight that I want to go to but I can't.' Or, 'I do have to go to work today, because I've got bills to pay.'"