Brooklyn, Alessandra and Crystal Show Some Skin

By Dana Flax

Hooray: Swimsuit models come in all shapes and sizes in Glamour's June issue (on stands May 11)! Click through to check out Brooklyn Decker, Alessandra Ambrosio and Crystal Renn try on suits by designers including Eres, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Versace -- 'cause it's, ahem, the bathing suits you're really looking at, right?

Brooklyn Decker is true to her body shape (albeit truly lucky!):

"I got successful once I accepted I'm athletic, I have boobs. I set my own standard."

