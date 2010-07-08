Diaz on fame: 'you have to set boundaries'

By Rebecca Silverstein

Cameron Diaz isn't a celebrity who tends to overshare with the press. But in her interview for the August issue of Harper's Bazaar, the "Knight & Day" star was particularly open about her personal life. Between bouts of her signature laugh and sips of pinot grigio, Cam chatted away about working with ex Justin Timberlake on upcoming movie "Bad Education," her reaction to her father's sudden death and her widely speculated relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. (OK, she didn't directly say that she's dating the Yankee, but she insinuated it.) Keep clicking for more pics and tidbits from this smiley star's Harper's Bazaar spread!