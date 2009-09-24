Drew Barrymore Lets Go of Personal Baggage

By Michelle Lanz

Drew Barrymore is known by many as the quintessential Hollywood free spirit. She's battled more than a few demons, but the 34-year-old has kept herself together enough to remain at the top of her class.

In this week's issue of Parade magazine, Drew talks about the lessons she's learned from marriage, rehab and family pain. Here are just a few highlights from the interview.

On her seemingly carefree spirit:

"I don't know if I'm completely comfortable ever. Sometimes I can totally let go with complete abandon--sing and dance and run around and not care what people think about me. Still, there seems to be this ball of stress inside me that I can't get rid of."

Photos: The Many Looks of Drew Barrymore