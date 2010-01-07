Gabourey Sidibe: "I know what I look like"

By Michelle Lanz

Brooklyn-born and raised Hollywood newcomer Gabourey Sidibe didn't become a star overnight because of who she knew or what she wore. Instead, she won the praise of Hollywood's finest by acting her heart out as a pregnant teen in "Precious."

In the new issue of Harper's Bazaar, Gabourey talks about landing the role of a lifetime and finally feeling confident in her own skin.

Gabby on movie critics' reviews of "Precious":

"Look, I am black. I'm also overweight, but that's not the point of the story. The point is the abuse and her bravery. This stuff happens to skinny people, to white people, to so many different people that they've missed the point if they say it's about a fat girl."

