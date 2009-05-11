Celeb Gloss

Ginnifer Goodwin Gone Bad in W Magazine

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin may soon discover a whole new subset of fans who are just that into her after viewing the cover and Steven Klein photo shoot inside W Magazine's June 2009 issue. Has our sweet, bubbly "Big Love" star really gone bad, or is she merely channeling an early '90s, "Sex" book-era Madonna? Check out the photos and interview, then decide for yourself.

