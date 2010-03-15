Gisele Bundchen on pregnancy: "I gained only 30 pounds"

By Melissa Hunter

Gisele Bundchen rose to supermodel stardom in her teens, but now in her 30s she's expanding her résumé to wife, mother, and entrepreneur. Vogue interviewed the glamazon and, of course, took some pretty, pretty pictures of her and her new baby Benjamin Rein in the issue hitting stands March 23. Click through to read about her work-out routine, how she picked her baby's name and why she kept her baby bump under wraps.

On avoiding her 3 a.m. cookie dough cravings:

"I did kung fu up until two weeks before Benjamin was born, and yoga three days a week. I think a lot of people get pregnant and decide they can turn into garbage disposals. I was mindful about what I ate, and I gained only 30 pounds."

