GP on Tenn.: "Never eaten so much fried food"

By Dana Flax

In the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, a stately Gwyneth Paltrow chats mainly about her experiences eating this amazing thing called fried food. Oh, and she also talks about her hubby and kids and life in Hollywood. Click through to read about Gwyn's fave treats, then check out the rest here.

On the most delicious part of filming in Tenn.:

"I was so bad with the food and alcohol in Nashville. If you saw me naked compared to what I looked like when I did 'Iron Man 2,' when I was exercising every day -- I'll get it back together, but I've never eaten so much fried food and white flour in my life, ever. Oh, God."