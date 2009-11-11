Hairstyle Replay: Rihanna

By Dana Flax

If there's one thing obvious about Rihanna, it's that the girl has seen the inside of a beauty shop. In a fun new feature, Elle.com takes a look back at her ever-shifting hairstyles, letting users decide which suit the songstress best.

Click through to see which styles are our favorites (and which styles should crawl back inside Sheila E.'s 1984 conga drum), and then head over to Elle.com to express your unalienable right to judge Rihanna's hairdos.