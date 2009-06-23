Halle Berry's New Harper's Bazaar May 2009 Cover Shoot
Halle Berry graces the cover of the May issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, opening up about her younger boyfriend, her body, her new baby girl, and being excited about the future of America under President Obama's leadership. Click through for a preview of the feature.
On how you keep your mojo after having a baby:
"I have a 33-year-old man. That'll keep your mojo mojo-in'!"
