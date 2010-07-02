Hopper: 'It's Like the '60s Never Happened'

By Jennifer Odell

News of Dennis Hopper's death on May 29 unleashed a torrent of praise for his seminal films, especially "Easy Rider." In his last days, Hopper spoke candidly about the 1969 film with Vanity Fair, expressing his appreciation for its lasting cultural relevance and wondering why the United States seems to have regressed socially and politically since that time.

