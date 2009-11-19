Hugh Grant: I Haven't Given Up On Having Children

By Dana Flax

Though we already gave him a pass on his bachelor behavior, Hugh Grant reveals in the new issue of Parade that he would eventually like to be a family man. Jeez, this guy should write the likable cad manual! Click through to see more highlights from Parade's interview with the "Did You Hear About the Morgans?" star.

Sure, he'd like to be a dad -- do they offer part-time positions?:

"Yes, I do rather [think I'd be a good dad]. I find I'm not as bad with children as I used to be. Ten years ago, I wouldn't have thought about having children at all. But now I have so many nephews and nieces and cousins and godchildren, I like the thought. But that's on the basis that I can leave after 10 minutes. I don't know what it would be like 24 hours a day. I think I'd have a lot of nannies."