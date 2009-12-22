Interview's Most Beautiful of the Decade

By Dana Flax

Coming up with a list of the most beautiful people of the decade? Now, that's no easy task. Thankfully, the folks over at Interview have already done some arduous rumination for us, isolating the 20 folks who have set the beauty bar for the past 10 years. Click through to see highlights.

Interview's Most Beautiful People of the Decade

Jake Gyllenhaal, on how his career choices lend to his bangin' bod:

"I bike every day. I never thought I would be somebody who devoted so much of their time to that type of physical activity ... As an actor you have so much free time your mind wanders. Running is a really good antidote for a mind that tends to spin around a lot."