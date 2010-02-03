Jen and Jess talk men and friendship

By Brenda Rodriguez

Jennifer Garner and Jessica Biel became fast friends filming their new rom com "Valentine's Day." Much to their relief. "We don't work with a lot of women on our films," Garner explains, enjoying a girls night out with Biel for their interview with Marie Claire. Click through to read more about the men in their lives and Don Draper.

Garner on how she copes with fame:

"I think I have it all in perspective. If you're healthy and happy and you have a roof over your head, then that's what's important."