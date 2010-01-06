Jennifer Lopez: On Family and Friends

By Dana Flax

You gotta hand it to her: Jennifer Lopez is 40, a mother of two and still smokin' hot. And still outspoken, too, in case you were listening. Elle prodded the fly mama about such controversial topics as in-vitro and her friend Justice Sonia Sotomayor for its February issue; click through to see highlights from the feature.

Jennifer Lopez In Elle

On whether she'd try in-vitro fertilization (like her "Back-Up Plan" character):

"When it comes to family and relationships, I'm quite traditional. Just because of the way I was raised. And I also believe in God and I have a lot of faith in that, so I just felt like you don't mess with things like that. And I guess deep down I really felt like either this is not going to happen for me or it is. You know what I mean? And if it is, it will. And if it's not, it's not going to."