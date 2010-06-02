Biel: 'I'm a romantic adrenaline junkie'

By Molly McGonigle

Notorious for her high profile boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her athletic bod, Jessica Biel has come a long way from her "7th Heaven" days. In the latest issue of Glamour, Jessica Biel talks about her love for exercising, her character in "The A-Team," and her evolving fashion sense.

On how she builds a healthy life:

"I like to do a couple of yoga classes during the week, mixed in with weight training sessions for strength. I hike and walk my dogs a lot. It keeps me very clear-headed."