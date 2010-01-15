Jessica Biel: I Look Weird in Makeup

By Dana Flax

Though the upcoming film "Valentine's Day" has about as many stars as the population of Maldives, we can't help but be intrigued by the ever-pretty Jessica Biel. Well, Vogue prodded her about roles, red carpets and boyfriend Justin Timberlake (though don't expect to hear much from her on that subject) for its February issue (on stands Jan. 26). Go ahead and check out some highlights if you're, you know, into intrigue.

Surprise! Those 15 layers of shellac she's got on are not comfortable:

"When I see myself in pictures with makeup on, even to this day, I think it looks weird. My eyes get squintier and smaller. On the red carpet, I'm playing a character. As soon as I get off that thing I think, Oof, wipe that gloss off. I'm wiping and wiping and pulling my hair out and trying to change my outfit. I'm immediately trying to get comfortable. It's really a part I play."