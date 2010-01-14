Jesus Luz: "I should attract good energy"

By Michelle Lanz

Jesus Luz might be gifted with a symbolic name, but he would have probably been just another hot Brazilian guy if it weren't for girlfriend Madonna. Yes he was a model before meeting Queen Madge, but having her on his arm has done wonders for the 23-year-old's career.

In the new issue of Interview, he talks about growing up in Rio, his love of nature and his devotion to Kabbalah ... sort of.

On how he got his name:

"My father [gave me] my name because he always admired Jesus Christ as the most philosophical mind of all time. So, when he named me, in his heart and his head, he made a deal, like, I'm going to name you Jesus so everything good in life is going to come to you because they're going to make the homage to Jesus. It's a very special name. My name is 'Luz,' too, which means 'light.' So I feel like if I have this name that's so special, I should attract good energy."

RELATED: See the all-time hottest underwear models