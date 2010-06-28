Joe on Demi: 'I Really Care About Her'

By Molly McGonigle

It was a match made in Disney heaven when Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato started dating. But much like others who came before them (remember Justin and Britney?), Joe and Demi broke up and ended their relationship a mere two days after their joint cover shoot with Teen Vogue. The "Camp Rock 2" co-stars and exes dished to Teen Vogue about their friendship, relationship and breakup.

Joe, on his first impression of Demi:

"I saw right away how smiley you were."

Joe, on their friendship:

"When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don't want to lose that ever."