John Mayer: "I've never gotten over" Aniston

By Melissa Hunter

John Mayer is featured in Rolling Stone this month and he talks about, well, some stuff we can't print. But lewd sex talk aside, Mayer says a lot about love. And in spite of his often romantic lyrics, the guy seems pretty jaded about it all. Click through for his thoughts on partners, paparazzi, and Jennifer Aniston, then go to Rolling Stone for the complete feature.

On his break-up announcement (or impromptu press conference) with Aniston:

"I've never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life ... I have this weird feeling, a pride thing, for the people I've had relationships with. What would I be saying to Jen, who I think is f---ing fantastic, if I said to her, 'I don't dislike you. In fact, I like you extremely well. But I have to back out of this because it doesn't arc over the horizon. This is not where I see myself for the rest of my life, this is not my ideal destiny.'"