Justin Beiber in Details: "I'm waiting for Beyonce to call"

By Melissa Hunter

Justin Beiber has become a R&B superstar and a teenage heartthrob... all before he can get his driver's license. The 15-year-old tween idol, who was signed by Usher, sat down with Details to talk girlfriends, fans, and his scream-inducing mop-top.

On girlfriends and his friendly heads up to Jay-Z:

"I've had girlfriends -- nothing really, really serious, but I've had girlfriends. My first was when I was, like, 12 or 13. A month later, we broke up. I had that little stomach pain for a couple of days, but then I was cool. Now I'm waiting for Beyoncé to call."