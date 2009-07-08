Kate Winslet Looks Ahead

Growing up, Kate Winslet thought of herself as neither a screen siren nor a great beauty. Now, with both an Oscar and a Lancôme contract, she reflects on what happens after you get what you want.

On being no stranger to nude scenes:

"I'm used to people openly discussing my t---. If people are noticing my boobs in a movie and saying they do what real boobs do, then that's great I'll be 34 in October. I can't keep getting away with it. There was so much [nudity] in 'The Reader' because the story required it, but people have seen enough of my bum and my boobs. I have to put them back."