Kirsten Dunst: My Life is Totally Regular

By Dana Flax

Considering she experienced gobs of fame by age 12, we have a little trouble believing Kirsten Dunst lives a "totally" normal life. Still, the star of the upcoming "All Good Things" maintains this very fact in December's Allure (on stands Nov. 24), and who are we to question those dimples?

Nope, Kirsten's never shared a prison cell with Kristen Stewart:

"My life is totally regular. It's not like I have a fame that's a prison."

