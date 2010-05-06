K. Stew: 'People say that I'm miserable'

By Michelle Lanz

Kristen Stewart has garnered millions of fans since the "Twilight" series catapulted her to superstardom, but she has also had to endure plenty of criticism for everything from her acting to how she carries herself on the red carpet. In the new issue of Elle magazine, the 20-year-old starlet talks about how she deals with the loss of privacy, negative criticism and why she won't talk about her personal life.

On Team Edward vs. Team Jacob:

"I would never cheapen my relationships by talking about them. People say, 'Just say who you're dating. Then people will stop being so ravenous about it.' It's like, No they won't! They'll ask for specifics."

RELATED VIDEO: Go behind-the-scenes of Kristen's cover shoot