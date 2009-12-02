Lady GaGa Wants Babies and a Husband

By Dana Flax

Hard to believe, but underneath all the creepy costumes and trippy music vids, Lady GaGa wants what every traditional gal wants. In the new issue of Elle, GaGa even claims she already feels symptoms pregnant women feel. A regular Betty Draper, this one! Click through to see highlights from her cover story, and then head to Elle.com for the rest of the content.

Check out the Lady Gaga cover story

What does the future hold for the Lady? Bitty baby GaGas:

"In 8 to 10 years, I want to have babies for my Dad to hold, grandkids. And I want to have a husband who loves and supports me, just the way anyone else does. I would never leave my career for a man right now, and I would never follow a man around."