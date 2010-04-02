LC: I'm uncomfortable with people watching me

By Dana Flax

In the wake of the cancellation of her star-making former show, Lauren Conrad poses for the May issue of Glamour (on stands April 6), chatting about "The Hills" ladies in her life, still. Plus, she gabs about her BF and the not-so-fun parts of being recognizable. Check out some highlights below.

She's a shy gal at heart:

"I get very uncomfortable with people watching me. And I know that sounds silly because of the show, but we were filming with people that we'd known for years, and it was a job."