Madge on creativity: 'It's good' to argue

By Dana Flax

Curious about what Madonna looks like in her underwear counts as an essential part of her creative process? Well, luckily for you, Madge opens up in the May issue of Interview (on stands May 11) about her unique form of quality control. Click through for some highlights from the feature, then check out the rest here.

She might be a lover, but she's also a fighter -- for her art:

"I think it's good to get into arguments with people and have them say, 'That sucks' or 'You're crazy' or 'That's cheesy' or 'What do you think of this?' If anything, it helps you understand what you believe in and what you're passionate about and what is s---. I think it's important to have a sounding board."