Malin Akerman's Nip Talk with Vanity Fair

By Dana Flax

Right up there with "Why are we put on this earth?" and "Is there a God?" is the time-old, unanswerable question, "Why do they put nipples in superhero costumes?" Well, Vanity Fair recently asked "Watchmen" star Malin Akerman to venture a guess. Click through to read what she said and more highlights from her interview.

Those superhero costume nipples? They're all just a part of superhero strategy, you see:

"I think it's a diversion. Your nipples are sticking out and the villain -- if they're male, which most of them are. There aren't many female super-villains -- they get caught a little off guard. When they're taking a peek at the nipples, that's when you sock it to them."