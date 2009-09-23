Matt Damon: "I was proud of my paunch!"

By Melissa Hunter

Matt Damon is interviewed by Parade about his latest role in "The Informant." Damon plays a doughy, balding, Midwestern middle-class businessman. Oh, the typecasting in Hollywood!

Between the reading of the script, to the glory that is being forced to gain 30 pounds and the subsequent horror of attempting to remove said pounds, Matt had a lot to talk about. He also informed Parade (yes, that was an unsuccessful pun) that George Clooney has bad luck. Um, yeah, sure he does, buddy.

