Megan Fox Bares All in Elle

Megan Fox made a huge splash in 2007 when she starred in "Transformers" opposite Shia LaBeouf. Since then, she's been the envy of hot young Hollywood starlets and the desire of, well, everyone. In her new Elle magazine cover story (issue hits newsstands this week), Megan delves into losing weight (seriously?), her relationship (it's private), maturing early (no kidding), and using her sexuality for good (like teasing nerdy screenwriters).

On getting down to 99 pounds while shooting "Jennifer's Body": "I decided I would turn myself into a zombie. I got super, super skinny, stayed out of the sun for four months, and got to where I was losing my eyelashes and my eyebrows."

