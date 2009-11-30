Meryl Streep: "I'm 60 playing the romantic lead"

By Melissa Hunter

Vanity Fair sat down with Meryl Streep, who at 60 years old, has just recently been dubbed Hollywood's "new box office queen." I've heard the girl's got some talent as well. With"Mamma Mia!" "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Julie and Julia" grossing a total of over $1 billion (and counting), she's entering senior citizenship with a bang.

Next, Meryl stars in "It's Complicated" opposite Oscar co-hosts Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin. I think the technical entertainment industry term for that movie is a "slam dunk."

